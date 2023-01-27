Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, an increase of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Kaixin Auto Stock Up 1.6 %

Kaixin Auto stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 131,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,827. Kaixin Auto has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

