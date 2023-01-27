Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.04 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 115,774 shares trading hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the Kuopio-Kaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.