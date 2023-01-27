Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $25.22

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.22, but opened at $26.32. Karooooo shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 2,184 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Karooooo from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $520.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
