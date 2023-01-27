Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Kearny Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. Kearny Financial has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Kearny Financial stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.66. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 183,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KRNY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point raised Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

