Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $432.02

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.02 ($5.35) and traded as high as GBX 482.46 ($5.97). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 474 ($5.87), with a volume of 43,015 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 810 ($10.03) to GBX 710 ($8.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £454.68 million and a P/E ratio of 420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 432.35.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Articles

