Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Update

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, an increase of 813.2% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KREVF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Keppel REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KREVF stock remained flat at $0.64 on Friday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,900. Keppel REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

