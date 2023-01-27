KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

