KeyCorp Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $56.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,032.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.