KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. 189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.
