Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 98,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 221,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46.

About Khiron Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.