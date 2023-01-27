KickToken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $183,516.32 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $840,710.60 and approximately $183,516.32 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00049826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00217575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002814 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,382,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,382,540 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,382,560.04768214. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00671735 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,848.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

