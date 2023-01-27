Kinovo’s (KINO) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Performance

LON:KINO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Monday. Kinovo has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.80 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a P/E ratio of 670.00.

Get Kinovo alerts:

Kinovo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

