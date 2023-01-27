Kinovo’s (KINO) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on the stock.
Kinovo Stock Performance
LON:KINO opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.41) on Monday. Kinovo has a 1 year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 44.80 ($0.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a P/E ratio of 670.00.
Kinovo Company Profile
