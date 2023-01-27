Kistos (LON:KIST) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.67). Approximately 93,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 232,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Kistos from GBX 670 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £311.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 467.09.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

