KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $422.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $422.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock traded down $19.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.68. The company had a trading volume of 732,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLACGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

