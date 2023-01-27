KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-5.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. KLA also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.52-$5.92 EPS.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $20.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

