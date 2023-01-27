KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.52-5.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. KLA also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $4.52-$5.92 EPS.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $20.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.61.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.