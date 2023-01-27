KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.27. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KludeIn I Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,229,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 32,163.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,044,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

