Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 2,587,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

