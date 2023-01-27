Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at KeyCorp

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,961,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,854,000 after buying an additional 149,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

