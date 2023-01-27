Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stephens

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

