Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Stephens

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.
KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of KNX stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
