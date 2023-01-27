KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $49.10 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. KOK has a market cap of $49.10 million and approximately $631,476.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00051628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030001 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00218812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09859227 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $812,407.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

