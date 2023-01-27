KOK Tops One Day Volume of $625,977.85 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. KOK has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and $625,977.85 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0971 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00215868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09859227 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $812,407.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

