Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $628,460.41

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and $628,460.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00200589 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00075135 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00046000 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001859 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,922,427 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.