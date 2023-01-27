Komodo (KMD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $628,460.41

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.37 million and $628,460.41 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00200589 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00075135 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,922,427 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

