Konnect Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Konnect has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $20,625.61 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

