Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kuraray Stock Performance
KURRY remained flat at $23.83 during trading on Thursday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.53.
