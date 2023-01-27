Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

KURRY remained flat at $23.83 during trading on Thursday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

