L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $12.00-12.50 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LHX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,699,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,510. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

