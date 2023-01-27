L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.61 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,699,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,510. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,879.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,564 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,908,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

