L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4-17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.61 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.00-$12.50 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.14.
LHX traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.54. 1,699,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,510. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,879.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,564 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 280,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,908,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
