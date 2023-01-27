Lam Research Co. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.76. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $34.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $497.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

