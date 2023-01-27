Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

