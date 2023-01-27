Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $5.75-$7.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $497.75 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.16 and a 200-day moving average of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

