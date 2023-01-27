Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $5.75-$7.25 EPS.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.27. The company had a trading volume of 396,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.16 and a 200-day moving average of $436.69. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $635,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.