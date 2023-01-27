Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research updated its Q3 guidance to $5.75-7.25 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $5.75-$7.25 EPS.
Lam Research stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.27. The company had a trading volume of 396,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.16 and a 200-day moving average of $436.69. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $615.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $635,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.55.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
