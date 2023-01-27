Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $440.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $615.99.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.