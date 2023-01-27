Laqira Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $19.30 Million (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.30 million and approximately $110,296.58 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

