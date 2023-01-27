Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $73.50 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.