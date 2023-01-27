Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

