Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:LVS traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,657,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

