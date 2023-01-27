Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

LSCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $46,956.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.