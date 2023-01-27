Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.88

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.88 and traded as low as $25.81. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

