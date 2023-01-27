LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.17 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
