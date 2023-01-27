LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $9.17 on Friday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.