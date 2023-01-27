Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading 0.5% Higher

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.34. 21,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 16,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lesaka Technologies

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,670,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,655,851. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 1,245,176 shares of company stock worth $4,907,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lesaka Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

