Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 235 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,594,000 after buying an additional 67,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $232.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.79.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

