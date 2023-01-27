Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 95 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 38.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $384.12 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $248.63 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.50 and its 200 day moving average is $364.03. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

