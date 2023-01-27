Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 397 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after buying an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after buying an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.