Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.47.

