Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.04.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.19 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,382 shares of company stock worth $27,362,911. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

