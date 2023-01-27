Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $140.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20.

