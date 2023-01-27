Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 652.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

