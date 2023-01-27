Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,930 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,930 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 150,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

