Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $191,808.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $191,808.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,994.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock worth $544,215. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,953 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

