Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $169,327.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $169,327.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,703 shares of company stock valued at $544,215. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,413 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,948 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

