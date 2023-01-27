Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

